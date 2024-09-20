1,721,488 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,721,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,724,000 after buying an additional 838,818 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $16,507,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,851,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.3 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on S. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,990,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,769 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,560. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.