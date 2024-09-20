1,923 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 71,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $130.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

