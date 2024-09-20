19,621 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,101,000 after buying an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 430,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 156.58%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

