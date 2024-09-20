20,531 Shares in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAY. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Dayforce Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DAY opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

