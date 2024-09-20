22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.26 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

