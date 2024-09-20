22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Trading Up 7.2 %
NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.26 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
