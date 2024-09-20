3,689 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In related news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Granite Construction Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of GVA stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $80.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

