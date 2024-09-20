38,025 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after buying an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after buying an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

