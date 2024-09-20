4,785 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 21,048.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth $506,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 17,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $30,574.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,280.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $30,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,280.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,874 shares of company stock worth $202,318 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $54.39 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

