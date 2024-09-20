505 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $469.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

