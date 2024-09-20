519,305 Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 519,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after buying an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,067,000 after buying an additional 1,712,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $97,951.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.