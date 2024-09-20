5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Down 6.0% in August

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FEAM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEAM. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

