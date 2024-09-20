6,282 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,282 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Autodesk by 1,353.8% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 97,026 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.17.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $269.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,302. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

