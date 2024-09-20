6,401 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $65,056,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after buying an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 96.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.52.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

