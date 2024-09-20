7,418 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,660,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257,233 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,164 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HASI shares. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

