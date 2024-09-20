7,874 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,660,000 after purchasing an additional 784,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,699,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,152,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AGCO by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,187,000 after acquiring an additional 335,092 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AGCO by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,323,000 after acquiring an additional 391,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,198,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $130.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

