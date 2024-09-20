979 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,755 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,337 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,572,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,942,000 after acquiring an additional 710,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,677,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

