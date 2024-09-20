A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.59

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.59 and traded as high as C$35.05. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$34.88, with a volume of 35,463 shares traded.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$508.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.93.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership, owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. The company licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2001 and is based in North Vancouver, Canada.

