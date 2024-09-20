A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $999,680.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $992.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRK shares. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 424,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

