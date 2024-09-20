A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.77

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 1102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 25,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $1,099,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,588. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

