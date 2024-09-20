ABLE Financial Group LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

