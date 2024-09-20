Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.06

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and traded as high as $10.44. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 81,402 shares traded.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 106,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 70,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

