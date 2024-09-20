Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.06

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and traded as high as $10.44. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 81,402 shares traded.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
