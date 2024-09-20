abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.24

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.63. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 475,695 shares traded.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.