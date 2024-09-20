abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.24

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.63. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 475,695 shares traded.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
- What is a support level?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.