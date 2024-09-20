AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 333.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIU

AC Immune Price Performance

ACIU opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in AC Immune by 315.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.