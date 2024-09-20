Acadia Healthcare’s (ACHC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 42,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 198,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,247 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

