Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Up 2.9 %

ECO opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Announces Dividend

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.33. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $111.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.01%.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

