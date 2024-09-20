Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 22,293 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NL Industries worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NL Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 405,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NL opened at $7.03 on Friday. NL Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $343.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.51.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

About NL Industries

(Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.