Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 618.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,480.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,294 shares of company stock worth $131,297. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

CRGY opened at $11.46 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.00 million. Analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

