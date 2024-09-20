Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sagimet Biosciences were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sagimet Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SGMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $43,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 142,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,833.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $43,592.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,958 shares of company stock valued at $178,224. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

