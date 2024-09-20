Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,158 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerald were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Emerald by 21.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Emerald by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerald in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerald by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 280,744 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerald by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EEX opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.37. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

