Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 633.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $150,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 437.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

