Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $294,000 Position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Xunlei worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Xunlei by 42.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Xunlei Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei in a report on Saturday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xunlei

Xunlei Profile

(Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.