Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $358,000 Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $404,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CAVA Group by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $8,190,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $38,665,234.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,062,986 over the last quarter.

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $125.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.17 and a beta of 3.34. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $128.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.