Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,654,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 124.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.