Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 269,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of C3is as of its most recent SEC filing.

CISS stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414,710.00, a P/E ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. C3is Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 1.97%.

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

