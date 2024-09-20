Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Separately, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEPU opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.26. Central Puerto S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Central Puerto had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 52.54%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

