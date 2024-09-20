Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Separately, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Central Puerto Price Performance
CEPU opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.26. Central Puerto S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
