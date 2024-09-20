Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Separately, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,027,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Dayforce Stock Up 0.8 %

DAY stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.