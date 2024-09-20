Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

