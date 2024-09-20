Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after buying an additional 2,961,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,666,000 after buying an additional 2,428,640 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,758,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

