Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,027 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,116,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

