Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 391.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,805 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $8,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDOC

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $442,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.