Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,200 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the first quarter worth about $83,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CS Disco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. CS Disco, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $360.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 23,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $126,956.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,244.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CS Disco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About CS Disco



CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

