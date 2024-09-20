Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kewaunee Scientific were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

KEQU stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.

About Kewaunee Scientific

(Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.