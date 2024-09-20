Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 164,587 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

