Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

