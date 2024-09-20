Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 870,233 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,500,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $23,773,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 74.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GLNG shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $36.52.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 50.89%. The company had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

