Accredited Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $3,087,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,285,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $438.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $506.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

