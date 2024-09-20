Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $23.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACRV. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Acrivon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

ACRV stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

