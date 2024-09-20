Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ) Director Sells C$11,025.00 in Stock

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) Director Mark Robert Kolebaba sold 73,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$11,025.00.

Mark Robert Kolebaba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, September 8th, Mark Robert Kolebaba sold 255,000 shares of Adamera Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$38,250.00.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ADZ opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Adamera Minerals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.80.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals ( CVE:ADZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

