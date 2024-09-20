adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Down 0.4%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €219.30 ($243.67) and last traded at €220.20 ($244.67). Approximately 233,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €221.10 ($245.67).

adidas Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of €222.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €217.79.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.