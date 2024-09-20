adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Down 0.4%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €219.30 ($243.67) and last traded at €220.20 ($244.67). Approximately 233,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €221.10 ($245.67).
adidas Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of €222.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €217.79.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
