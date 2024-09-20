ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 6.2%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 1,119,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 653,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
ADM Energy Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.39. The company has a market cap of £2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.
About ADM Energy
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
